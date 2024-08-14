AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.31.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered shares of AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

ACQ stock traded down C$2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.11. 345,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,559. The company has a market cap of C$354.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.51.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

