Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Insider Buys A$20,007.00 in Stock

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Freeman acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.41 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of A$20,007.00 ($13,162.50).

Australian Foundation Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Australian Foundation Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Australian Foundation Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.14. Australian Foundation Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

About Australian Foundation Investment

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries.

