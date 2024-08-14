AudioCodes Ltd. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

AudioCodes has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. AudioCodes has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AudioCodes to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

AudioCodes stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $322.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

