Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ATYR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 31,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $122.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Atyr PHARMA has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 41,052 shares of Atyr PHARMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $71,430.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Stories

