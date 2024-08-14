AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,199,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,882,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

