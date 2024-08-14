Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Atlas Energy Solutions has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NYSE AESI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. 69,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,039. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 60,393 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,486.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,383,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and have sold 117,145 shares valued at $2,794,899. 24.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AESI. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

