Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Atlas Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATCOL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. Atlas has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $25.90.
Atlas Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Serve Robotics Is Serving Up a Selling Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.