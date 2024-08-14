Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Atlas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATCOL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. Atlas has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

