Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.38.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$15.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.47 and a 12-month high of C$23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle purchased 1,900 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

