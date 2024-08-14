Atb Cap Markets Comments on Bird Construction Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.75.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$22.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$9.57 and a 1 year high of C$27.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.97.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 25.39%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

