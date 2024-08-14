Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for PHX Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

TSE:PHX opened at C$9.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$462.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.62. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$7.00 and a 1 year high of C$10.67.

In related news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 317,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$2,775,824.00. In other PHX Energy Services news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp bought 317,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,775,824.00. Also, Director Garrett Wright bought 3,700 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,573.06. 11.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

