Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.54 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.54), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ATRA opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at $557,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $94,860 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

