Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 540,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $94,860 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 873,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,159 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. 12,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,276. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

