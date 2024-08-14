Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 11,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 738,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $532.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 3,310.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

