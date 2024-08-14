Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATXS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.