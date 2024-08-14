AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Sets New 52-Week High at $12,790.00

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £127.90 ($163.30) and last traded at £127.82 ($163.20), with a volume of 13098839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £127 ($162.16).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.91) to GBX 74 ($0.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($140.45) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($191.52) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £105.53 ($134.75).

The firm has a market capitalization of £198.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4,141.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £123.51 and a 200-day moving average price of £114.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 77.60 ($0.99) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,307.69%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

