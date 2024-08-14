AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 1.5%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.28. 1,967,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,020,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

