Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 178,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 396,158 shares.The stock last traded at $75.04 and had previously closed at $74.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGO

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,609,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $25,554,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after buying an additional 184,621 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1,990.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 57,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at $3,859,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.