ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.70 and last traded at $129.03. 5,995,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 12,740,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.79.

ARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.48.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 33.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ARM by 6.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ARM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

