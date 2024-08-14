Ark Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $60.16 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,777,406 coins and its circulating supply is 182,776,988 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

