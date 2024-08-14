Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $58.69 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001500 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,789,104 coins and its circulating supply is 182,788,680 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.