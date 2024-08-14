Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.01. 37,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 240,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The stock has a market cap of $673.54 million and a P/E ratio of 84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

