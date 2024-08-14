Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.01. 37,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 240,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
Aris Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $673.54 million and a P/E ratio of 84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.
Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Mining
About Aris Mining
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Mining
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to Invest in Mutual Funds
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.