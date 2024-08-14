Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the July 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMID traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,025. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 million, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.28. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Get Argent Mid Cap ETF alerts:

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

Receive News & Ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.