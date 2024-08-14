Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARDT. Truist Financial began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

ARDT opened at $16.06 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

