Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARDT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARDT

Ardent Health Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

ARDT stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

(Get Free Report)

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.