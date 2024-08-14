Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.12% from the company’s previous close.

ARDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of NYSE:ARDT opened at $16.06 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

