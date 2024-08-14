Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 129.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.80. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

