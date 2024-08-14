Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

NYSE APTV traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 415,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,283. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

