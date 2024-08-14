Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APREGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APRE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APREFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,805. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $8.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $17.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APREGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 1,317.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

