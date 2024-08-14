Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APRE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:APRE Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,805. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $8.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $17.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 1,317.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

See Also

