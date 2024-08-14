Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00035129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

