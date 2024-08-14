API3 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.02 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, API3 has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $161.99 million and $7.02 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

API3 Token Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 138,300,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,241,578 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

