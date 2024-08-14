ANDY (ANDY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

ANDY (ANDY) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One ANDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ANDY has a total market cap of $74.36 million and $2.24 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANDY has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY was first traded on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

ANDY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00007725 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,997,748.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

