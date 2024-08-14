Analysts Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Price Target at $307.25

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.25.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Visa alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of V stock opened at $260.13 on Friday. Visa has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.11 and its 200-day moving average is $273.77. The stock has a market cap of $474.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.