Analysts Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Price Target at $18.13

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

TGI stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.53. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

