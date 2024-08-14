Analysts Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT at $72.37

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Futu alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FUTU

Futu Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. Futu has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Futu will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 597,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 112,497 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,490,000. HCEP Management Ltd increased its position in Futu by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 109,499 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Futu by 3,253,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 292,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Futu by 1,159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 269,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Futu

(Get Free Report

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.