Analysts Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Target Price at $18.88

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINE. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,707.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINE opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $233.36 million, a P/E ratio of -428.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

