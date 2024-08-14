Analysts Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) PT at $14.20

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.
Separately, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 1.3 %
ABCL opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $785.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.05.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. AbCellera Biologics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
