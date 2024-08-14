Analysts Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) PT at $14.20

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Separately, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCL opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $785.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. AbCellera Biologics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

