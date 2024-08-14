Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 280,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,355. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

