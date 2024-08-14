Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.76. 6,424,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,074. The stock has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

