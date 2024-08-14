Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 1,654 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 63,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000.

SPIP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 79,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,062. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

