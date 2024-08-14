Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 1,536 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 3.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.17. The stock had a trading volume of 639,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,674. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,059.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

