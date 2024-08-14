Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 377 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.23. 3,496,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,709. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.17 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.83 and its 200-day moving average is $310.74.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

