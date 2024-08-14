Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,545 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 545,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,083,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.74. 4,207,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,969. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $173.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.