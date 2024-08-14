Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 17,953 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 445.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 1.2% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after buying an additional 552,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 228,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.5 %

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.60. 1,831,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average of $112.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.