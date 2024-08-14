Amcor (AMCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amcor Stock Up 1.9 %

AMCR opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

