Alta Equipment Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Alta Equipment Group has a payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to earn $0.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2,300.0%.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALTG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.69. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.34). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 179,414 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $1,444,282.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,894,008 shares in the company, valued at $31,346,764.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $94,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 179,414 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,444,282.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,894,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,346,764.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 323,100 shares of company stock worth $2,810,131. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

