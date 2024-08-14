Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.3% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.7% during the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,608 shares of company stock worth $21,567,504. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.41. 2,857,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,396,211. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

