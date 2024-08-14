Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 97.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 278,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,945. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha Teknova news, major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. bought 12,096,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,998.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,126,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,391.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Lowell bought 40,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 128,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. acquired 12,096,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $14,999,998.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,126,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,391.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,217,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,998. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Stories

