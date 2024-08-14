Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Trading 3.4% Higher

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $178.00 and last traded at $177.81. Approximately 74,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,553,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

