ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALE

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7005 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 67.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 64.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 6,668.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.