Alibaba Group (BABA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

