Alibaba Group (BABA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
NYSE:BABA opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
